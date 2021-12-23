WhatsApp new update: Soon, voice calling interface could change for good

New Delhi: WhatsApp has now started making improvements to the interface of voice calls to probably make the feature look simpler. The Meta-owned messaging platform has recently implemented some improvements for WhatsApp calls.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organising the available space. The media report shared a screenshot of the new change that could arrive soon to the messaging platform.

The redesign of the interface of WhatsApp voice calls looks better than ever, especially while placing group voice calls.

"Even if the screenshot was taken on WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp is planning the same redesign for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android as well," the report said.

Prior to this feature, WhatsApp released a new ‘Voice Message Preview’ feature for Indians that allow users to preview their voice messages on WhatsApp before they send them.

The social media platform is also introducing a host of other new features to make messaging and calling better than ever. The company has also introduced a new privacy update to prevent unknown contacts to see a user's last seen and online status.

The new feature also allows WhatsApp users to set their "last seen" status to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, except a blacklist of specific people. The new feature has been reportedly rolled out for both Android and iOS-enabled devices, IANS reported.

