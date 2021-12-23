हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The 30-share index jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 57

Sensex jumps 385 points on firm global cues; Nifty reclaims 17,000

The 30-share index jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 57,315.28. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to 17,072.60.

Sensex jumps 385 points on firm global cues; Nifty reclaims 17,000

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged 385 points on Thursday following gains in index majors Infosys, ITC and HDFC amid a positive trend overseas.

The 30-share index jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 57,315.28. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to 17,072.60.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, NTPC and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

"Indian markets opened in green following positive Asian market peers as investors reacted to studies about reduced risk of hospitalisation and severe disease with Omicron compared to Delta," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

During the afternoon session, markets continued their firm trade. Additional support came as rating agency ICRA stated that profitability of sugar, fertiliser and dairy sectors will remain stable in FY22, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.08 per cent to USD 75.22 per barrel. 

The 30-share index jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 57315.28. Similarlythe NSE Nifty advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to 17072.60.
