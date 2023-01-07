WhatsApp proxy servers: Check this step-by-step guide to start them in Android, iOS

New Delhi: WhatsApp has announced to bring a new proxy feature around the world that will allow volunteers and organisations to set up a proxy server of WhatsApp. It will allow them to commuincate freely and privately through the popular messaging app even though the country or government has blocked the app.

These proxy servers set up by volunteers and organisations will let to communicate with each other despite a blanket ban of WhatsApp servers in the region or the country.

"We are making it easier for anyone to connect to WhatsApp using a proxy. So when a connection to WhatsApp is blocked, people have the power to restore access," said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp.

"Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption - ensuring they stay between you and the person you're communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta," it said in a blog post.

The company said that connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides.

How to use WhatsApp proxy on Android, iOS

Those who are having the latest version of the app can create a proxy server via WhatsApp.

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and open settings.

Step 2: Tap on Storage & Data, then go to proxies and use proxy.

Step 3: Select ‘Set up Proxy’ and enter the proxy address.

Step 4: Tap ‘Save’ once done.

Step 5: You will see a green check once it is set up.

You have to use Proxy server only when you’re unable to connect with WhatsApp as the creator’s IP address will be visible. WhatsApp says that the proxy does not affect the privacy of users as private messages cannot be accessed by proxy, or Meta as these messages will be end-to-end encrypted.