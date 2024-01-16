WhatsApp’s New Feature Lets You Share Polls In Channels On iPhone Version

New Delhi: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly introducing a new feature to some beta testers on iOS (iPhone Operating System), allowing users to share polls within channels. As evidenced in a shared screenshot by WABetaInfo, some beta testers now can explore a new poll option directly within their channels.

To check if this feature is active for their account or not, channel owners can check by accessing the chat attachment menu within their channel.

According to the report, this feature emphasizes the security and confidentiality of poll votes, ensuring that the choices made by channel followers remain protected and anonymous throughout the polling process. Participants will only be allowed to see the total number of votes, without access to information about individual contributors.

A post written by WhatsApp on Instagram suggests, "You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS."

Furthermore, you can customize stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers with WhatsApp's editing tools. When you send a custom sticker, it automatically saves in your sticker tray so you can reuse it whenever you want.

“While creating a poll, channel owners can also restrict it to a single choice by disabling the multiple answers option, providing a flexible voting experience for channel followers,” the report said."

Notably, the feature has already begun to be rolled out to WhatsApp beta users on both iOS and Android. However, a stable build containing the feature for all users may be released soon.