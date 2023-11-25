WhatsApp Set To Introduce New Feature That Will Show Your Profile Info Within Chats

New Delhi: In an effort to enhance user experience, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that will display profile information within chats. This update, discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.11, is set to provide users with quick access to profile details directly within conversations.

The move comes as a response to user feedback and preferences, with many expressing the need for a feature that allows profile information visibility even when contacts are offline. This update aims to make engaging with profile information more accessible and immediate for users.

With the upcoming feature, users won't have to navigate to the chat info screen to view profile details, providing a more convenient way to stay informed, especially when someone has recently updated their profile.

It's important to note that the visibility of this information will be subject to the user's privacy settings. The development is currently in progress and is expected to be included in a future WhatsApp app update, promising a more seamless and efficient user experience.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out another feature that allows channel owners to request a review for their suspended channels. This improvement aims to bring more transparency to the process, enabling channel owners to seek clarification and address potential violations effectively.

This additional layer of information not only streamlines the review process but also provides valuable insights for WhatsApp moderators, ensuring a quicker and more accurate assessment of situations.