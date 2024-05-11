Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Along With Other Older Flagship Models Get Limited Galaxy AI Features; Details Here

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has started rolling out a software update that brings select Galaxy AI features to older flagship models, which include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The company also announced that the Galaxy S21 series won’t get all the Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, and other features that are available for the S24, S23, and the S22 series.

Notably, the older flagship models will only receive two AI features: Circle to Search with Google and Chat Assist. The 'Circle to Search' feature allows users to take a screenshot and select specific items for a quick search or information.

Meanwhile, the 'Chat Assist' feature seamlessly translates both incoming and outgoing chats in real-time. (Also Read:Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022) Receives Massive Price Cut In Indian Market; Check Discounted Price).

It supports a wide range of languages, offering assistance in 13 languages to ensure effective communication and support for users worldwide.

To recall, the Galaxy AI feature was first rolled out with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. Now, these features have been expanded to the S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 series.

Adding further, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 6.1 software update, which brings Galaxy AI features to Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 users in the U.S., as well as the Tab S8 series users in the U.S. (Also Read: Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Smartphone, GTBook Laptop Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs)