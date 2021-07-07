WhatsApp tips and tricks: Here’s how to find if you have been blocked by someone

New Delhi: Have you been blocked by someone or that person has just made his or her account look like that you have been blocked? Often, it’s tough to differentiate between the two, as WhatsApp officially doesn’t let users know if they have been blocked by someone or not. However, using a few tips and tricks, you can easily find out the person who has blocked you on the messaging platform. These tricks are simply listed in the FAQ section of WhatsApp.

How to check the person who blocked you on WhatsApp:

Using the tips and tricks available in the FAQ section of WhatsApp, you can check who blocked you in a snap. The first thing on the list is to check whether you’re able to see the last seen of the contact. WhatsApp suggests that if you aren’t able to see the last seen, then there are slight chances that you have been blocked by that person.

If that’s the case, then you should next check the status of that contact. You won’t be able to see the status if that person has either blocked you or has hidden their status. In the next step, you need to check the profile photo of the contact.

You won’t be able to see the profile photo if that person has blocked you. However, another possibility is that the person has deleted your contact and set their profile picture of ‘My contacts’ or ‘no one’.

In the final steps, you can try calling that contact via WhatsApp. If the call doesn’t go through then there are major chances then you have been blocked by that person.

You can finally try texting the person. If your message doesn't get two ticks, then the chances of you being blocked will increase.

Finally, you can try adding that contact to a WhatsApp group. You won't be able to add contacts to a WhatsApp group if you have been blocked by the contact.