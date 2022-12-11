WhatsApp to allow users to search recent groups on their desktop apps with THIS upcoming feature

Instant chat messaging app WhatsApp is working to bring a new feature for its desktop users to allow them to search the recent groups on the desktop app. Earlier in June, WhatsApp had released a new chat filter button for desktop app that allowed users to quickly filter their conversation by unread, so only chats with new incoming unread messages would show up.

Now, according to WABetaInfo website that tracks all WhatsApp-related developments, WhatsApp is now working to bring a new feature within the search bar of the app that lists recent groups. The new feature will be more useful in the case of a user forgetting the group's name. According to the report, it is possible that a user may have joined many groups on WhatsApp and not remember the name of a group in common with a specific contact. Thanks to the new upcoming feature, a user can get a list of all his/her recent groups in common with a contact by entering their name within the search bar.

The ability to search for your recent groups by entering a contact name has been released to some users on WhatsApp Desktop and it will be rolled out to more people over the coming days.

It may be recalled that WhatsApp is also working to bring the ability to send view once text messages to a future update of the app. This feature will allow a user to send a text message that will disappear just like the view once photo/video messages. This will be helpful in cases if a user doesn't want a message to exist longer or if a message is meant to be read only once.