WhatsApp To Introduce Pinned Events Feature In Community Group Chats

The new feature is currently available to users testing WhatsApp Beta on Android, indicating that it will take some time before it becomes accessible to all users globally. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In an effort to enhance user experience, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "pinned events" that allows members of community groups to conveniently access event information with a single tap. This functionality is designed to serve as a quick reminder for upcoming events within a community.

The feature automatically pins upcoming events in a community group chat streamlining the process of keeping track of various engagements, according to WABetaInfo.However, the new feature is currently available to users testing WhatsApp Beta on Android, indicating that it will take some time before it becomes accessible to all users globally. (Also Read: Apple Could Introduce MacBook Air M3 And Next-Gen iPad Pro In March: Report)

Clicking on the pinned event will offer additional details to users whether it's a scheduled call or a reminder for an upcoming event. This functionality aims to assist users in saving time and ensuring they stay informed about any crucial events organized by community administrators. (Also Read: Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Features)

The feature is currently accessible on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 prompting beta users to update to the latest version to check for its availability on their accounts. This development reflects WhatsApp's commitment to providing efficient tools for community engagement and event management.

