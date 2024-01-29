Apple Could Introduce MacBook Air M3 And Next-Gen iPad Pro In March: Report

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly set to introduce new MacBook Air models featuring the M3 chipset around the end of March, according to information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This follows the launch of M3-powered MacBook Pro models over three months ago. The upcoming MacBook Airs are expected to replace the current M2-powered 13-inch and 15-inch models and are already in mass production overseas.

While specific design details remain uncertain, it's noted that Apple introduced a new design with the M2-powered models suggesting a potential redesign for the upcoming models. (Also Read: Android Makes eSIM Transfer Between Phones Easier, Users In India Might Experience Delay)

Similar to the current MacBook Air lineup, the new M3 MacBook Air is expected to be available in two sizes: a 13-inch variant and a 15-inch model catering to different user preferences. (Also Read: Google Rolls Out New Google Photos Feature For Android Users; Check Here)

In addition to the MacBook Air update, Gurman's PowerOn newsletter mentions that Apple's next-generation iPad Pro is also set to launch in March, representing the "biggest revamp ever" for the iPad Pro.

The new iPad Pro models are expected to feature OLED panels, a departure from the LCD and Mini-LED models and will be equipped with the M3 chip aligning with the current MacBook Pro lineup.