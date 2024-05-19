WhatsApp To Launch 5 New Features Reportedly To Enhance User Experience - All You Need To Know

New Delhi: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is reportedly to launch new features to enhance the user experience on the chatting platform. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on the feature which includes locked chats on linked devices, status updates of up to 1 minute, autoplay animated images, explore new channels and hidden community group chats.

However, these features are currently available to some beta testers. As per reports, the locked chats on linked devices’ feature will enable the users to protect their conversations from their linked devices. Notably, the users will be able to create a secret code to open the locked chats folder from their linked devices. (Also Read: Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo Earphones Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Price, Specs)

Moreover, the another feature 'status updates of up to 1 minute' will allow users to share videos of up to 1 minute in length via status updates. To recall, the limit to share videos on status updates was 30 seconds. This feature will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks reportedly.

Adding further, WhatsApp introduced a new shortcut to "explore new channels", with an aim to make it promptly visible and accessible. According to the report, making the ability to explore channels more visible offers the advantage of improving user engagement with content discovery.

The explore new channels feature is available to some beta testers.

Furthermore, the messaging platform is working on a feature to manage the "autoplay of animated images" right within the app settings. Specifically, this feature will disable all animations for emojis, stickers, and avatars, providing them with enhanced control over their chat experience. (Also Read: Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Launched In India With Android 14; Check Specs, Price And Availability)

Currently, this feature is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, the report mentioned. Lastly, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to mark "community group chats as hidden". This feature will be available in the future update of the app. (With Inputs From IANS)