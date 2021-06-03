WhatsApp to launch Snapchat-like disappearing messages, multi-device support

New Delhi: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerback announced that WhatsApp is all set to receive a slew of updates that may change the messaging platform for us. For starters, WhatsApp will soon let users access the platform on multiple devices at the same time.

Zuckerberg confirmed in an interview with WABetaInfo that users will be able to use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time. The multi-device support is arriving on WhatsApp soon. Software developers have already spotted hints of multi-device support elements. However, no official date has been revealed yet.

The Facebook chief said that it’s a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies. “But we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!” he added.

In another interview, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart also confirmed that users can connect to up to four devices simultaneously using WhatsApp’s upcoming multi-device feature.

In addition to the multi-device feature, WhatsApp will launch a new ‘disappearing messages’ feature that will automatically delete the message after the receiver has read it once.

The feature is already available on Snapchat and also on Facebook-owned Instagram. Currently, WhatsApp only supports disappearing messages with a seven-day timer. The feature helps users to automatically delete messages older than seven days.

Besides messages, users will be able to send photos or videos that’ll get deleted once the recipient takes a peek. Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp is about to roll out the ‘view once’ feature, so users can send content and have it disappear after the person sees it.

Cathcart also suggested that the firm is working on a dedicated WhatsApp app for the iPad. WhatsApp has also recently rolled out a slew of features for WhatsApp Business users so that they can easily connect with users. The company is also working on a chat backups feature.