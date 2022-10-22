WhatsApp to stop working on THESE iPhones from October 24; Check how to get it back

Come October 24, some iPhone users might find that WhatsApp may not be supported on their phones and uninstalling and reinstalling is not going to solve that problem. This is going to happen because Apple is Withdrawing support for WhatsApp from iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11.

Not only Apple but WhatsApp have also started notifying iPhone users that WhatsApp will not support devices running using iOS 10 or iOS 11. If the person wants to continue using WhatsApp, they will have to update their iOS. According to the WhatsApp website, the instant messaging app will now run on iPhones with iOS 12 or newer versions. While Apple users constantly update their iOS, it's estimated that iPhones with iOS 10 and iOS 11 will be lesser in numbers.

Most likely, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S or iPhone 5C will be having iOS 10 or iOS 11 and iPhone 5S users can update their iOS to continue using WhatsApp. However, those having iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C will have to get a new iPhone as the device won't be supporting WhatsApp any longer as these are not compatible with iOS 12.

Also Read: SBI hikes fixed deposit rates twice in a week; revised rates offer a maximum interest of up to 7.9 per cent from today

An iPhone user can go to settings in the device to get the latest compatible version of the iOS through a software update.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp development very closely, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S users can update their iOS version to iOS 12 and continue using WhatsApp.

Also Read: Double Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees of THIS state: Old pension scheme restored, 6% Dearness Allowance announced

It may be recalled that WhatsApp not only withdraws software update/spare parts support for old devices but also puts them in the vintage list as well. Recently, Apple added iPhone 6 to its Vintage product list. According to the Apple website, it considers products as vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. However, Apple will keep providing services like spare parts for the devices for seven years as mandated by the law.