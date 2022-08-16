New Delhi: The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to use their "avatar" as their profile photo.

According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, WhatsApp will soon integrate avatars to improve the interface. According to the report, the feature is still in the works and will allow users to create their own avatar to use as their profile photo. It is unclear whether the same avatar used by Instagram and Facebook will be used by WhatsApp, or if a new avatar will be created for the instant messaging app. Read More: Apple's work from home ends soon? Company asks employees to come back to office slowly

Instagram and Facebook users can also use their avatars as stickers on the two platforms. The WABetaInfo report did not specify whether WhatsApp avatars will be usable as stickers or for other purposes aside from being a profile photo. Read More: OnePlus to launch a foldable phone soon? CEO Pete Lau hints at display

According to the screenshots included in the report, users can customise their avatar to look like them, select a background, and more. The feature is currently being developed, and it is unknown when it will be available to end users. Because it is still in the early stages of development, it will be implemented in the "distant future," according to the report.

For the time being, you can create an avatar on Facebook and Instagram. Users can customise an avatar's face, hairstyle, body shape, complexion, outfits, eye shape, and other features. On the Instagram app, you can create an avatar and sync it with Facebook. It is unknown whether the WhatsApp avatar will be able to sync with Instagram or Facebook.

WhatsApp recently announced three new privacy features that allow users to hide their online status, silently leave groups, and prevent the receiver from screenshotting view once messages. WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg announced the new features on Tuesday, August 9.