New Delhi: WhatsApp has issued a strong warning to users, urging them to be wary of fake versions of the messaging app. Will Cathcart, the CEO of the instant messaging service, has asked people on Twitter not to use the modified version of WhatsApp because users could get into severe problems. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging programmes in the world, making it easier for scammers to deceive consumers using various strategies.

The company's security research team discovered certain fraudulent apps that promise to provide features similar to WhatsApp. Cathcart warned that apps like "Hey WhatsApp" from a developer called "HeyMods" are harmful and should be avoided. The researchers noticed that many apps pretend to provide users with additional functions, but this is just a ruse to collect personal information from people's phones.

While modified or fraudulent versions of WhatsApp may offer features similar to the genuine version of the messaging app, keep in mind that they do not provide end-to-end encryption. This protects your chats and personal data, ensuring that no one, not even WhatsApp, has access to them.

The new fake WhatsApp version is not visible on the Play Store, however users who attempt to get the apps from unauthorised sources should proceed with caution before putting them on their phone. It is recommended that users download the official version of WhatsApp from the company's website or from trusted app stores such as Google Play.

"Of course, we will continue to work to detect and prevent these types of apps in the future." We're also taking enforcement action against HeyMods to prevent more harm, and we're looking into legal possibilities to hold HeyMods and others like them accountable," Cathcart wrote on Twitter.