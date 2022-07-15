New Delhi: Snapchat pioneered the notion of uploading ephemeral "stories" — photo/video/text uploads that automatically disappear after a day — before being imitated by Instagram and subsequently by every imaginable app available. Meta, in particular, made a point of adding Stories to not only Instagram and Facebook, but also WhatsApp, where we receive something quite similar in the guise of "status" updates. You may already submit images, videos, GIFs, and text messages to your status, but you may soon have access to an entirely new option: voice messages.

According to evidence found by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp appears to be working on a feature that would allow users to record and submit audio messages to their WhatsApp status. Once the capability is available, the app should allow you to record an audio message much like you can now inside a conversation. This could possibly include uploading existing audio files (because such can also be sent as messages in WhatsApp chats), but we haven't seen any proof of this. Voice recordings in status updates would be shared with your WhatsApp contacts using the same privacy settings as images and videos, and they, too, would be end-to-end encrypted. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 July: Check website, steps to redeem

WhatsApp isn't the only app experimenting with voice posts. Twitter has been testing the ability to send voice tweets on iOS for some time, but the capability is yet to be made available to everyone. However, in the case of WhatsApp, it appears to be a natural extension of the status option – the software already enables audio messages and has done so for several years, so why not allow individuals to publish them in their status as well? Read More: Twitter faces major outage! Thousands unable to log in to their accounts, see feeds

Unfortunately, if you want to record a 4-minute rage and publish it to your status, this function is still in the works and not yet available – not even for beta testers. When it does arrive, it will most likely be limited to those in the app's beta before being made available to the general public.