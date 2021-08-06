WhatsApp ‘view once’ feature has a big flaw! Think twice before sending disappearing photos, videos

New Delhi: WhatsApp has recently launched the ‘view once’ feature for its millions of users across the world. Using the newly launched feature, you can share disappearing photos and videos with your contacts.

The media files shared with the ‘view once’ feature get automatically deleted or ‘self-destructed once the recipient has viewed the photo or watched the video. Unlike the regular media files shared over WhatsApp, the disappearing photos and videos don’t get saved in the memory of the recipient’s device.

The ‘view once’ feature, which Facebook has allegedly copied from Snapchat, was previously launched on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. On WhatsApp, if someone doesn’t open the disappearing photo or video for more than 14 days, then it gets automatically deleted.

However, on WhatsApp, the disappearing message feature is currently having a big flaw that can lead to an invasion of privacy by the recipient. If you clearly remember, in Snapchat, the sender of a photo or video gets a notification in case the recipient tries to take a screenshot of the media shared over the social media platform.

However, in the case of WhatsApp, users are not getting such notifications from the app even if the recipient takes a screenshot of the photo or video shared with the ‘view once’ feature on.

At the time of the launch of the 'view once' feature, Facebook had said that while taking photos or videos on our phones has become such a big part of our lives, not everything we share needs to become a permanent digital record.

"On many phones, simply taking a photo means it will take up space in your camera roll forever. That's why today we're rolling out new View Once photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they've been opened, giving users even more control over their privacy," the social media giant had added.