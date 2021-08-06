EV Expo 2021: From Rs 45,000 e-bike to electric food cart, check key launches from day 1

New Delhi: On the first day of the 11th edition of the EV Expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, several companies launched and showcase their electric vehicles in two, three and four-wheeler categories. Some of the firms showcased EV solutions such as batteries, charging technologies, vehicle components and accessories, among others.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is one of the major sponsors of the EV EXPO 2021, along with the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and International Centre for Automotive Technology, ICAT. In total, over 80 Indian and international companies exhibited their new products and technologies related to electric vehicles on the first day of the Expo.

Here’s the list of a few important launches from the event:

Altius Auto solutions introduced its electric bike on the first day of the EV Expo 2021. The high-speed bike, which is said to be offering a range of about 120 km per charge, has been launched at a competitive price point of Rs 45,000 after the government incentive, according to a report by Financial Express.

Meanwhile, Supreme Smart Power Pvt. Ltd. has launched two new electric bikes: Helios and Aiolos. Both bikes offer features such as cruise control and reverse gear. There’s also a rescue feature for additional safety.

For street food vendors, Soni e-vehicles showcased its electric food cart (e-food cart) that has enough space for cooking food. Customers can install LPG cylinders and get enough storage for cabinets and supplies to run food on wheels.

Coming to international brands, TERRA Motors, a Japan-based manufacturer, launched an electric L5 E-auto. The report pointed out that the electric bike sports LCD panels that can run advertisements. Also Read: Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana: Invest in PMVVY to get Rs 9250 monthly pension, here’s how

Moreover, Raymotoss Electric Scooter, a Delhi-based electric vehicle maker, has also launched its lineup of electric bikes and scooters on the first day of the EV Expo 2021. Also Read: Is BYJU’s acquiring Vedantu? Check what the latter’s CEO has to say

