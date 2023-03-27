WhatsApp Working On New ''Edit Message'' Feature On iOS

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- "edit message" on iOS, which will be available in a future update of the app. According to WABetaInfo, with this feature, users will be able to quickly and easily edit their mistakes in a message without sending additional messages.



In addition, it will also improve communication between users as it will offer users a way to ensure that their messages are clear, concise, and error-free. (Also Read: Credit Cards For UPI Payment? Bank Of Baroda Enables This Service - Check How To Activate It)



Moreover, the report stated that messages can be edited within 15 minutes and will be marked with an "edited" label within the message bubble. The ability to edit messages is currently under development. (Also Read: RBI Likely To Pause Interest Rate Hike In April Policy Meet: SBI Research)



Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched its official chat on the platform where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it on iOS and Android.



The chat comes marked with a green badge and includes tips and tricks on how to use the app and information on new features and updates.



Verified badges ensure that the chat is legitimate, helping to prevent users from falling victim to scams or phishing attempts that imitate the official WhatsApp account.