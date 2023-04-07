topStoriesenglish2592448
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp's Update To Allow Users Share Status Updates To Facebook Stories

A new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats, plus users will see a red button for ending ongoing calls.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:31 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp's Update To Allow Users Share Status Updates To Facebook Stories

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, which will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp. Earlier, users could share status updates to Facebook stories, but they had to go through the extra step of manually sharing the update each time they posted something new, according to WABetaInfo.

But now, due to this new feature, the process may be automatic for certain status updates users choose, when the option is enabled. In the Status Privacy setting on WhatsApp, users will find a new option "share my status updates across my accounts", where they can add their Facebook account, according to the report.

Moreover, the report mentioned that this option will be optional and disabled by default. Users will be able to enable this option within the Status Privacy settings if they want certain status updates to be shared to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp.

Furthermore, the report stated this feature will allow users to save time and effort when they manually share their status updates with Facebook Stories without leaving WhatsApp. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "audio chats", which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

A new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats, plus users will see a red button for ending ongoing calls.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?