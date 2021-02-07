हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone

Will your iPhone get the iOS 15 update? Check the details here

The next big update on iPhones around the world would be iOS 15 and there are so many speculations on which phone will have this update. It is expected to be revealed at the company’s WWDC 2021 conference in June 2021.

iOS 15 will bring an updated User Interference and a host of new features. The devices running on iOS 14 will be upgraded to the next version.

Reportedly, there will be many phones that will not be able to update to the latest version as the older iPhones are not capable of providing a seamless experience on iOS 15 due to their older hardware. 

Little is known about iOS 15, but a number of rumors suggested that a number of phones will be able to download the latest software when it lands - and it differs from iOS 14 compatibility.

The iPhones that will support the upcoming update are as follows: iPhone SE (2nd Edition), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, there are a few phones which won’t support the iOS 15 update- iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE (1st Edition).

Every phone that was capable of downloading iOS 13 was also compatible with the latest iOS 14 software that landed in 2020 before the iPhone 12 series was unveiled. iOS 14.4 is the latest upgrade, and that was made available before the end of January 2021.

Apple recently launched iOS 14.4 software update for iPhone users across the world and iOS 14.4 fixes the major bugs which were part of the last version. Apple stated that it has fixed three vulnerabilities that were under active attack by the hackers. 

