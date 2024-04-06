Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte Steps Down; Srini Pallia To Take Over As New CEO

New Delhi: Wipro, a leading technology company has announced a change in leadership as Thierry Delaporte resigns from his position as chief executive officer (CEO). The company disclosed this information in a regulatory filing. They have also informed that Srinivas Pallia will take on the role of new CEO and managing director.

"The Board of Directors noted the resignation of Mr Thierry Delaporte with effect from April 6, 2024. He will be relieved from the employment of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024, Wipro stated in a company filing."

Srinivas Pallia currently serves as CEO for the company's Americas 1 area. He will take over the position of CEO and Managing Director starting from April 7.

Delaporte, aged 56 and originating from France brings with him thirty years of experience in the global IT industry. Prior to becoming Wipro's CEO, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Capgemini which is a well-known French IT company. Taking on the role of Wipro's CEO and Managing Director in July 2020, Delaporte has guided the company with his vast knowledge and skills.

Delaporte held the position of the highest-paid CEO in the Indian IT sector until last year. His salary package exceeded those of executives at HCL Technologies and TCS. According to company documents, Delaporte received a substantial annual salary of more than Rs 82 crore.

Delaporte's departure is the most recent among several notable exits from Wipro. In September of last year, the company's chief financial officer, Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal, resigned from his position and was succeeded by Aparna C Iyer. Dalal had worked at the company for 21 years before deciding to leave.