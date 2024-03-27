WWDC 2024: Apple To Host Mega Event From June 10, Expected To Unveil iOS 18 And AI Strategy

New Delhi: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced the date for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 (WWDC), scheduled to begin from June 10 to June 14. It will be an online event with access to video sessions.

The company says that the limited space is available, and enthusiasts can apply via the Apple Developer app or website. In the highly anticipated event, Apple is likely to unveil new software updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and smart home devices, including anticipated AI features.

Apart from this, the iPhone maker is expected to unveil new artificial intelligence (AI) features and experiences likely to make their way into the company's upcoming software updates.

From generative AI to iOS 18, Apple is expected to make some exciting announcements this year. (Also Read: Fire Boltt Smartwatch With LTE Calling Support And 1.96-Inch Display Launched In India At Rs 4,999; Check Specs)

Apple has long been focused on generative AI, as CEO Tim Cook has discussed it multiple times. The company has hired for various generative AI roles and recently acquired DarwinAI to boost growth in this field. Additionally, Apple is exploring partnerships with AI firms like Google and Baidu to enhance support for cloud-based GenAI features.

In addition, Apple is also anticipated to reveal information about its upcoming major operating system updates, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. Furthermore, iOS 18 is rumored to showcase an updated interface, offering users the flexibility to arrange icons anywhere on the screen.

Apple is also said to be developing its own GenAI features integrated into the new iPhone 16 models, enhancing on-device functionality. (Also Read: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Price Cuts In India On Flipkart, Starting At Rs 56,999)

Apple also released a press release which states that, "WWDC24 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features."