Fire Boltt Smartwatch With LTE Calling Support And 1.96-Inch Display Launched In India At Rs 4,999; Check Specs

New Delhi: Fire-Boltt Oracle smartwatch has been launched in India. The wristwatch comes with 4G LTE calling support, and users can also use a nano-SIM for 4G connectivity. Earlier, the company unveiled the Fire-Boltt Dream wristphone with a 2.02-inch screen.

The smart wearables operate on an Android-based UI and support several Google Play Store applications. The wristwatch is also compatible with both Android and iOS. It features a square dial design with a rotating crown and a function button. It also offers a range of straps, including denim, silicone, ocean band, and metal straps.

Fire-Boltt Oracle Price And Availability

The Fire-Boltt Oracle smartwatch has an introductory price of Rs 4,999 and comes in various colour options such as Marine-Mirage, Eclipse-Flex, Onyx-Wave, Orange-Horizon, Cloud-Whisper, and Crystal-Tide. On the other hand, the Cloudy-Clasp and Black-Chrome options of the smartwatch are priced at Rs. 5,299 and Rs. 5,499, respectively. (Also Read: Lenovo Tab M11 With 11-Inch Display And Android 13 Launched In India At Rs 17,999; Check Specs)

Consumers can purchase the wristwatch via the Fire-Boltt India website and the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Oracle Specifications:

The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch IPS scratch-resistant display with 320 X 360 pixels, offering 600 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate for a vibrant viewing experience. It is powered by a cortex quad-core ARM SoC.

It is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage to handle your apps and files efficiently. The smart wearable supports GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity on the go. The device also includes a Health Suite feature, providing continuous heart rate monitoring and various sports modes for fitness enthusiasts.

The Fire-Boltt Oracle is loaded with a 700mAh battery, capable of lasting up to 36 hours with light usage and up to 8 hours with heavy usage. Under the hood, it runs on a quad-core CPU and Mali T820 MP1 GPU for smooth performance and graphics rendering. (Also Read: POCO C61 Launched With AI Dual Rear Camera In India At Rs 6,999; Check Specs)

Adding further, the smartwatch comes with convenient features like an in-built mic, voice assistant support, and a speaker for audio playback. It also boasts an IP67 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance to withstand everyday use.