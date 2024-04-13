Advertisement
X Bans Over 2 Lakh Accounts For Policy Violations In India In March

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 5,158 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

Apr 13, 2024
New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X Corp banned a record 2,12,627 accounts in India between February 26 and March 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,235 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. In total, X banned 213,862 accounts in the reporting period in the country.

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 5,158 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms. In addition, X processed 86 grievances which were appealing account suspensions. (Also Read: PM Modi Turns Gamer, Plays 'Raji: An Ancient Epic'- Know All About The Game)

"We overturned 7 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company. "We received 29 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added. (Also Read: Electricity Bill Scam: Here's How To Protect Yourself From Fake Messages)

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (3,074), followed by sensitive adult content (953), hateful conduct (412), and abuse/harassment (359). Between January 26 and February 25, X banned 5,06,173 accounts in India. The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,982 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

