New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk pointed out the negative effects of social media. He has warned that excessive use of it might be harmful to children. Sharing on X (formerly Twitter), he stated "A lot of social media is bad for kids,"

He also mentioned further that children are especially vulnerable to advanced AI algorithms designed to maximise user engagement by increasing dopamine levels, “There is extreme competition between social media AIs to maximise dopamine!” (Also Read: Realme Buds Air 6 Launched In India Alongside Realme GT 6T; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

Elon: I would urge parents to limit the amount of social media that children can see because they're being programmed by a dopamine-maximizing AI.



Maurice: So, you understand that Elon is ready to sacrifice @X to X AI.@elonmusk shares his advice in the age of AI at #VivaTech pic.twitter.com/X6m71aagBX May 23, 2024

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who is a father of nine kids has admitted last year that he has never restricted his childrens for social media use and it might have been a mistake. "They have been programmed by Reddit and YouTube. I would limit social media a bit more than in the past and watch what they are watching," he stated. (Also Read: Poco F6 Set To Launch In India Today: Check Livestream Details, Expected Specs, And Price)

He has also spoken out against Meta's Facebook and Instagram, arguing that these platforms have enabled child exploitation through their features.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens to Elon Musk's post:

One user commented, “I understand Elon is ready to sacrifice X at XAI because of the effects social media has on children! It is worth the sacrifice! Our children are our future! Thank you, Elon Musk, for bringing this vital information to parents everywhere!”

Another user praised, “I must admit that Elon Musk is doing good for the betterment of the human race.”

A third user wrote, “Elon Musk, I agree 100%.”

“Fully support. Ban smartphones until 16. No smartphones in schools,” said a fourth user.