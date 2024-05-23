Poco F6 Set To Launch In India Today: Check Livestream Details, Expected Specs, And Price

New Delhi: The Poco F6 series is set to launch globally today, featuring the latest Qualcomm chip. This marks the first time a phone in India will be equipped with Quallcomm chip, as claimed by the company.

When is the global debut of the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro?

The Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro will be unveiled today May 23, at 4:30 PM local time. (Also Read: Truecaller Partners With Microsoft: Users Can Now Generate Digital Voice Replicas)

Where can you watch the live stream?

You can watch the live stream of the Poco F6 series launch event on Poco’s official YouTube channel. Stay updated by following the event there or checking the company's other social media channels. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Infinix GT 20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G; Which Offers Best Value At Rs 25,000 Segment?)

Expected Specifications

The Poco F6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor which will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 features a 4nm fabrication process and it is the first phone in India to include this new Qualcomm chip, according to the company. The Poco F6 5G will feature a dual-rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

In addition, the Poco F6 will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and support 90W turbocharging. Poco claims that the device can go from 2 percent to 100 percent charge in around 35 minutes because of its 'Boost charging speed' feature. Poco has also been teasing the design of the phone which is not very different from previous Poco flagships.

What's the expected price category?

Poco has yet to confirm the price of the F6. However, they've claimed that the device will fall into the mid-range category.