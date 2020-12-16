Xiaomi Mi QLED TV with 55-inch display launched in India: Check price, availability and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has expanded its Smart TV portfolio in India by launching the Mi QLED TV 4K.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV with 55-inch display has been priced at Rs 54,999. The TV will be available for sale on December 21 at 12 pm on mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and other retail stores.

Also read: Check our Yearender 2020 to find out 5 apps we shall miss

The TV supports HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. It has a wide colour gamut with support for 100 per cent NTSC colour space and 95 per cent of the DCPI-3 colour space.

The Mi QLED TV 4K has 30W of sound output and has 6 speakers (4 full-range drivers, 2 tweeters). It has a frequency range of 60-20KHz. For audio formats, it supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

The Smart TV runs on the MTK 9611 quad-core A55 CPU coupled with the Mali G52 MP2. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and also supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, optical and 3.5mm port.

For software, the TV comes with the company's PatchWall OS, which is based on Android TV 10 out of the box.

The TV does come with Chromecast built-in as well so one can stream content from their phones to the device.

With IANS Inputs