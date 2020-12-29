Xiaomi mocks and then follows Apple’s decision of ditching wall chargers from retail boxes

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has launched its new flagship model Mi 11 in China on Monday (December 28).

This becomes the first flagship smartphone to sport with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone has top of the line specs with a Xiaomi style competitive pricing.

The smartphone is in the news not because of it, but due to following Apple's footsteps. Xiaomi surprised everyone by not including the smartphone charger in the retail box. The trend which was set by Apple with its iPhone 12 series.

Xiaomi fanboys are surprised by this move

When Apple made a decision to go without chargers from their newly launched iPhone 12 series followed by iPhone XR and iPhone SE (2020), Xiaomi was among the very first to troll the smartphone giant on social media. Three months have passed to this, and now Xiaomi has followed the similar route as Apple.

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun made it public that Xiaomi Mi 11 will come with new light and thin packaging. In response to the call of environment protection and technology, Xiaomi will not include chargers in the mi 11 Box. He also said that many customers already have unused wall chargers with them, they are harming the ecosystem.

Apple offers a 20W charger in the retail box, the apple customers naturally shift to fast chargers sold separately. Thus, Apple's decision to go without a charger is not all that shocking. Xiaomi's Mi 11series ges 55W charging support. Getting a 55W fast charger would be a costly affair for most of the buyers. Xiaomi has strong community support across the world. Many users are not happy with this decision.