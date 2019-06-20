close

Xiaomi

Xiaomi shifting to new HQ in Beijing: Report

The handset maker reportedly rents its offices in Beijing.

Beijing: Aiming to better house its increasing headcount, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi is reportedly going to shift to its new headquarters in Beijing.

Some of Xiaomi's 20,000-plus employees will be moving to the 8 buildings that make up its new headquarters called 'Xiaomi Science and Technology Park'. Inside, 210,000 square meters will offer plenty of room for the company's many projects, as well as dedicated space to speeding up AI development, the GSM Arena reported on Wednesday.

However, the firm finally decided it was time to purchase its own HQ in the capital city last year, according to a Gizmo China report.

"The construction started back in 2017 in Beijing's Haidian district and it looks like the HQ is finally ready to move in. Xiaomi's founder Lin Bin proudly shared a couple of pictures of the campus today saying that Xiaomi will move into the new Beijing HQ very soon," the report added.

