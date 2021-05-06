Xiaomi to launch Mi 11 Ultra 67W fast charger, but with a catch

Xiaomi finally launched its Mi 11 series, which includes Mi 11 X, Mi 11X Pro and the ultra-premium Mi 11 Ultra, in the Indian market last month. The Mi 11 Ultra came with a 67 W fast charging support. But to customers’ surprise, the company decided not to provide the charger with the box.

At the launch, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had clarified that the in-box adapter will only support 55 W fast charging due to certification constraints. He also notified that Xiaomi is working on bringing the 67 W charger to India soon.

Catching up on the development, Xiaomi has now confirmed that it’s going to launch a 67 W fast charger in India, according to a report by MySmartPrice. However, the catch here is that the company will be selling the fast charger as a separate accessory, meaning you’ll have to pay a few extra bucks to get the superfast charging experience.

The date of launch of the upcoming 67 W adapter is yet to be announced by Xiaomi. Until then customers will have to use the in-box 55 W adapter, which is said to charge the smartphone from 0% to 100% in just an hour. Xiaomi claims that the 67 W charge can fully charge an empty battery in just 36 minutes.

The newly released smartphones of the Chinese company are some of its most expensive devices being sold globally. Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, but what makes it special is its secondary display at the back. The display allows users to preview selfies and more.

Xiaomi claims that the smartphone comes with cameras that are equivalent to DSLRs in terms of quality. The smartphone has a 6.81-inch AMOLED WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.