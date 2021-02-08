Xiaomi unveils Mi 11 globally; check price, features and other details

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally launched Mi 11 globally through a virtual event. Mi 11 was launched in China in the last week of December 2020 and the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship processor, Snapdragon 888.

The smartphone comes in two storage options, and the packaging includes a 55W GaN charger. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the MIUI 12.5 will rollout to Mi 11 as well as other models such as Mi 10 series, Redmi Note 9 series, and Redmi 9 series.

In terms of specifications, the global and China variants of Mi 11 are the same. Mi 11 is equipped with a 6.81-inch 3200×1440 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. It comes with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The phone comes in Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and Midnight Grey colour options.

Mi 11 has been priced at EUR 749 (around Rs. 65,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 799 (around Rs. 70,100). It is also offered with a two-year warranty and one-time screen replacement for one year.

For selfies and camera, Mi 11 boasts of a triple rear camera setup at the back with 108MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Apart from that, the phone comes with a list of artificial intelligence (AI) features including Magic Zoom, Time Freeze, Parallel World, and Freeze Frame, among others. Mi 11 also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.