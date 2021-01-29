हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveils Mi Air Charge; check specifications and other details

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi has launched Mi Air Charge, a new wireless charging system where multiple devices can be charged at 5W at the same time and even with physical obstacles.

The brand new Mi Air Charge comes with an in-house isolated charging pile with a phase control array that consists of 144 antennas transmitting millimetre-wide waves. Xiaomi reportedly claims to have a technology that will also work with smartwatches and fitness bracelets and the company aims to make “living rooms truly wireless,” with speakers, lamps, and smart home devices all being powered by the same remote system.

The smartphones that can work with Mi Air Charge will need an antenna array with a built-in beacon antenna and receiving antenna array.

In a blog post, the company revealed that “Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas converts the millimetre wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit, to turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality.”

Apart from smartphones, it would work with smartwatches, bracelets, and other wearables in the near future. Motorola also claims to be making its proprietary wireless charging technology that could charge smartphones over a distance of up to one metre.

“Soon our living room devices, including speakers, desk lamps and other small smart home products, will all be built upon a wireless power supply design, completely free of wires, making our living rooms truly wireless,” the company said.

