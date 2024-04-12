New Delhi: Once a symbol of influence and prestige on X (formerly Twitter), the coveted blue checkmark against a user's name has undergone a significant transformation over time. Initially reserved for celebrities, influencers, politicians, and CEOs, obtaining the blue tick was considered a privilege and required undergoing a verification process.

Shift In Policy

However, when Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in 2022, the significance of the blue tick shifted dramatically. Musk integrated the blue tick as a feature of the X Premium subscription service (formerly known as Twitter Blue), which users could access by paying a monthly fee. (Also Read: Swiggy Delivery Partner Caught Stealing Shoes in Viral Video, Company Reacts: Watch)

Consequently, the blue tick, once a symbol of influence, became associated with users simply paying for the X Premium service, losing much of its prestige in the process. Previously, users could hide the blue tick, but recent reports indicate impending changes to this policy. (Also Read: Setback For OnePlus? Mobile Retailers' Body Threatens To Stop Sales From May 1)

Changes In Hiding Feature For Premium Users

Several X Premium users have reported receiving pop-up notifications warning them that they will soon lose the ability to hide the blue tick. The notification states, "The hide your checkmark feature of X Premium is going away soon. Tap to manage your X Premium features."

Free Premium Features For Verified Users

Recent developments also include Musk's announcement that X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers will receive access to Premium features for free. Additionally, accounts with over 5,000 verified subscribers will enjoy Premium+ features without charge.

Expansion Of Premium Benefits

Beyond the blue tick and increased reach, X Premium and Premium+ subscribers gain access to GrokAI, a newly launched AI chatbot. Musk had earlier revealed plans to make Grok AI available to all premium subscribers, extending its availability beyond Premium+ subscribers.