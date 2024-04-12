Advertisement
NewsTechnology
X PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTIONS

X's Blue Tick Policy Undergoes Changes; Premium Users Will Soon...

Consequently, the blue tick, once a symbol of influence, became associated with users simply paying for the X Premium service.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

X's Blue Tick Policy Undergoes Changes; Premium Users Will Soon... Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Once a symbol of influence and prestige on X (formerly Twitter), the coveted blue checkmark against a user's name has undergone a significant transformation over time. Initially reserved for celebrities, influencers, politicians, and CEOs, obtaining the blue tick was considered a privilege and required undergoing a verification process.

Shift In Policy

However, when Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in 2022, the significance of the blue tick shifted dramatically. Musk integrated the blue tick as a feature of the X Premium subscription service (formerly known as Twitter Blue), which users could access by paying a monthly fee. (Also Read: Swiggy Delivery Partner Caught Stealing Shoes in Viral Video, Company Reacts: Watch)

Consequently, the blue tick, once a symbol of influence, became associated with users simply paying for the X Premium service, losing much of its prestige in the process. Previously, users could hide the blue tick, but recent reports indicate impending changes to this policy. (Also Read: Setback For OnePlus? Mobile Retailers' Body Threatens To Stop Sales From May 1)

Changes In Hiding Feature For Premium Users

Several X Premium users have reported receiving pop-up notifications warning them that they will soon lose the ability to hide the blue tick. The notification states, "The hide your checkmark feature of X Premium is going away soon. Tap to manage your X Premium features."

Free Premium Features For Verified Users

Recent developments also include Musk's announcement that X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers will receive access to Premium features for free. Additionally, accounts with over 5,000 verified subscribers will enjoy Premium+ features without charge.

Expansion Of Premium Benefits

Beyond the blue tick and increased reach, X Premium and Premium+ subscribers gain access to GrokAI, a newly launched AI chatbot. Musk had earlier revealed plans to make Grok AI available to all premium subscribers, extending its availability beyond Premium+ subscribers.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?