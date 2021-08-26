हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
YouTube enables PiP on iPhone for premium subscribers

For now, the PiP mode is limited to YouTube Premium customers and is considered an experimental feature, which means it must be manually activated before use.

San Francisco: Google has rolled out an "experimental" picture-in-picture (PiP) feature for its iOS YouTube app that allows premium subscribers to view video content while using other apps.

For now, the PiP mode is limited to YouTube Premium customers and is considered an experimental feature, which means it must be manually activated before use.

When enabled, the feature allows users to minimize YouTube's viewing window into a "mini player" that sits atop other apps, reports AppleInsider.

To take advantage of PiP, subscribers must first visit YouTube.com/new while logged in to their Google Account and navigate to the "Picture-in-picture on iOS" experiment. Selecting "Try it out" activates the option for that account.

Next, opening the YouTube app on iPhone and playing a video, users can swipe up or press the home button to close the app and reveal a mini player. The video will continue playing in the small PiP pane.

Locking the screen pauses the video, though content can be resumed via lock screen controls, YouTube said.

YouTube announced plans to roll out a PiP mode for US subscribers of its premium service in July.

