YouTube, Gmail services restored globally after outage of over an hour

The services of online video-sharing platform YouTube and the free email service developed by Google, Gmail, were restored on Monday after a global outage of over an hour.

The services crashed for users across the world on Monday afternoon, resulting in netizens bringing in their memes.

One of the netizens said, "Looks like they have rejected humanity," after YouTube browser showed a monkey with a message "Something went wrong..." #YouTubeDOWN, #Gmail and #googledown were all trending on Twitter.

YouTube also took note of the situation and said, "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news.

Live TV

The services reportedly went down around 5 pm (IST) and were restored till after 6 pm. Google Play Store and Google Docs were also down alongwith YouTube and Gmail services.