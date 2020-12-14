YouTube, Gmail services crash globally; netizens say 'Looks like they have rejected humanity'

New Delhi: The online video-sharing platform YouTube and the free email service developed by Google, Gmail, services crashed for users globally on Monday (December 14, 2020) afternoon, resulting in netizens bringing in their memes.

One of the netizens said, "Looks like they have rejected humanity," after YouTube browser showed a monkey with a message "Something went wrong..."

#YouTubeDOWN, #Gmail and #googledown were all trending on Twitter.

YouTube also took note of the situation and said, "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it."

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

The services reportedly went down around 5 PM IST and haven't been restored till 5:50 PM.

Google Play Store and Google Docs were also down.