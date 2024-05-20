YouTube Music Is Rolling Out New Feature To Identify Song In Just 3 Seconds; Follow These 7 Steps To Use

New Delhi: Technologies have become a crucial part of human lives. Right from AI to advanced ChatGPT, technologies are reducing human efforts with the passage of time. If we recall our past, we usually struggle to remember the name of that catchy song or forget the lyrics of a song, and it could take a long time to recall or find it, right?

Now, fear not, music lovers! Google-owned YouTube Music has rolled out a new "Hum-to-Search" feature that helps us find songs quickly. For this, you simply have to hum, sing, or whistle a short part of the song for about 3 seconds, and then YouTube will search its library to find a match based on the melody.

Currently, the "Hum-to-Search" feature is only available to a small group of Android users as part of a test by Google. To recall, the tech giant started testing the 'hum to search' feature on its YouTube Music app. This feature uses advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech to accurately recognize a song with just a few seconds of the music.

The new feature is expected to be faster and better than Apple's popular Shazam feature. Notably, the Google Search app also has a similar feature. In the search tab, it now offers the option to search and match images and songs too.

7 Steps To Use The 'Hum To Search' Feature Works On YouTube Music App:

Step 1:

Open the YouTube app on your smartphone.

Step 2:

Tap Search icon (top right).

Step 3:

Tap the microphone icon next to the search bar and then turn on the hum-to-search feature.

Step 4:

Allow YouTube to access your microphone for this feature.

Step 5:

Now, Hum, sing, or whistle the melody that you want to find.

Step 6:

YouTube will use your audio input to search for the song and show you a list of results.

Step 7:

Tap the desired result to listen. If you are satisfied with the result, tap on it to listen to the song. If not, you can again hum the melody and search for the song.