Flipkart Presents Rs 13,000 Discount On iPhones; Check Details Here

New Delhi: Flipkart has rolled out discounts on Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 is now available at a price of Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. The price saw a significant reduction from its initial launch of Rs 79,900 in September 2023. To save more on your purchase, there are several bank offers and exchange deals available where you can trade in your old iPhone or any eligible phone for extra value.

iPhone 15 Price on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently offering the 128GB model for the iPhone 15 at the discounted price of Rs 66,999 representing a substantial Rs 13,000 reduction from its original price.

Similarly, the 256GB and 512GB models are available for sale at Rs 76,999 and Rs 96,999.

iPhone 15 Offers on Flipkart

You have the opportunity to maximize your savings through bank offers and exchange discounts on Flipkart. If you choose to pay with a bank card you can avail a Rs 2,000 discount by trading in your old phone you could receive up to Rs 54,990 off.

Additionally, there are no-cost EMI plans and UPI discounts for added convenience. For example, exchanging your iPhone 14 Pro Max for the iPhone 15 can result in a discount of Rs 46,149. Even if you own an older model like the iPhone 12 you can still avail discount of Rs 20,850 through the trade-in option.

iPhone 15 Colors Availability

The iPhone 15 is available in five attractive colors: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. It's important to note that the availability of colors may vary for each model, and prices could be subject to change based on color availability.

iPhone 15 specifications

-Design and display: The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and shares a design similarity with the iPhone 14 and its predecessors. The introduction of the Dynamic Island notch initially seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models last year replaced the traditional notch design.

-Camera: The iPhone 15 features a new 48-megapixel main camera sensor. In contrast, the iPhone 14 had a 12-megapixel dual camera system. The enhanced camera of the iPhone 15 enables improved low-light photography and the creation of more lifelike bokeh effects.

-Battery: According to Apple, the iPhone 15 is equipped with an 'all-day battery' and is designed to last an entire day on a single charge.

-Processor: The iPhone 15 is equipped with a more robust and faster processor, the A16 Bionic, in contrast to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that featured the A15 Bionic chip. The A16 chip is more capable and faster than its predecessor, the A15.

Top features of the iPhone 15

-Dynamic Island Notch: The iPhone 15 includes the new Dynamic Island which is accessible on all models. This adaptable notch adjusts to various situations serving as a useful tool for activities such as monitoring food orders and taxi rides. The Dynamic Island was formerly restricted to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

-USB type C charging: The iPhone 15 now incorporates the widely used USB Type-C port eliminating the need for exclusive iPhone chargers.

-Photography: The camera features functions such as Smart HDR and an improved night mode. Users have the capability to record 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The iPhone 15 allows users to modify the focus of the subject after capturing a portrait providing choices for adjusting focal length and depth control.