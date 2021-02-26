हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zoom

Zoom plans to roll out 'automatic closed captioning' for all free accounts

Video conferencing app Zoom said it is working towards making "automatic closed captioning" available for all the free account holders. For a free user who needs access to the feature, the company is allowing users to manually request access to the Live Transcription feature via a Google Form.

Zoom plans to roll out &#039;automatic closed captioning&#039; for all free accounts

Video conferencing app Zoom said it is working towards making "automatic closed captioning" available for all the free account holders to make the service more accessible.

"Among the Zoom Meetings accessibility features we offer to all users are manual closed captioning, keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and a range of accessibility settings," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday (February 24). 

"Now we are excited to announce that we are looking to take our efforts a step further and are working towards making automatic closed captioning available to all of our users in the fall of 2021," it added.

For a free user who needs access to the feature, the company is allowing users to manually request access to the Live Transcription feature via a Google Form.

"To help free account holders who require Live Transcription, starting today and up until the feature's broader release, we will also be offering automatic closed captioning to meeting hosts who need accommodation upon request," according to the blogpost.

Users need to enter their information in the form to sign up. Further, they will receive a confirmation email with more details.

Automatic closed captions are also available with other video conferencing services like Google Meet.

Recently, Zoom has added a feature "Studio Effects" that allows users to add a variety of eyebrows, facial hair and lip colour during live video streams.

