Isolate for 14 days: Telangana govt directs Kumbh Mela returnees amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the state health department has urged people returning from the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand to isolate for 14 days.

It has also asked people showing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately or call the state emergency 104 healthcare number for assistance.

Telangana Health Department urges people who are returning from Kumbh Mela to isolate themselves for 14 days and if they have any symptoms then they must get tested immediately: State Govt#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Over 2,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Kumbh festival in Haridwar so far.

The COVID-19 protocols including wearing of masks and social distancing were openly violated as lakhs gathered for the major Hindu pilgrimage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed on April 17 that the Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic amid the coronavirus crisis", stressing that it would give a boost to the fight against the pandemic.

In response, Swami Avdheshanand replied, "We respect PM Modi`s appeal. Saving lives is sacred. I request people to not gather for the ritual bath in large numbers and follow all Covid protocols."

Telangana reported 6,206 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 3.79 lakh while the death toll rose to 1,928 with 29 more fatalities, the highest-ever in a single day, the State government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,005 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (502) and Nizamabad (406), it said in a bulletin providing details as of 8 PM on April 22.

