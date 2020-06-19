Rs 5 crore for family, govt job for wife of martyr Colonel Santosh Babu, announces Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs five crore to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu who was martyred during the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley.

The CM also announced a residential plot and Group 1 job for his wife, adding that he himself would personally go to the Colonel Babu’s house and hand over the help. He said that he would extend all help to the family.

CM Rao also said that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh each, through the Union Defence Ministry, to the 19 other soldiers who were martyred.

“The entire country should stand by the military personnel guarding our country’s borders. We have to support those martyred in their line of duty and help personnel’s family members. With such acts, one should instil self-confidence among the Army personnel and security to the family members. We have to send a message that the entire country is with them," the CM said while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference.

"The Central government extends help to those martyred. But the states should also to extend their help. It is only then that the Army personnel and their family members would have confidence that the country is standing by them. Exhibit the symbol of unity. Though there are problems with the coronavirus, one should cut expenditure somewhere and work for the welfare of the defence forces,” he added.

KCR opined that there should not be any hastiness following clashes that arose between Indo-China armies at the border. The CM suggested PM to pursue long-term and short-term strategies to counter China. The CM also made it clear that on this issue, the state government would stand by the central government.

He said, "What we require now is ranneethi (war strategy) but not rajneethi (political strategy/politicisation)." The CM felt that China became jealous that there is stable and strong governance in the country. He added that India is becoming a very strong economic force to reckon with and hence the provocation from China's side.

PM Modi held a meeting with all the parties representatives through a video conference on Friday. All the participants have paid silent tribute to the martyrs of Galwan Valley incident.