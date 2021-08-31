Schools not reopening in Telangana from September 1, HC stays state government's order

HYDERABAD: In a major development, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed the state government's order to reopen educational institutions from September 1.

Telangana High Court stays state government order to reopen educational institutions from September 1 pic.twitter.com/zKqiUcqeCt — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

According to reports, the high court said that physical classes are not mandatory. It also directed the state government to file a detailed report on measures taken by it before reopening schools across the state by October 4.

“No student from any school private or government, KG to class 12, shall be compelled to attend physical classes from September 1," the HC said in its order.

The order came a day ahead of the scheduled reopening of schools and other educational institutions in Telangana from September 1 for classes 8 to 12.

The Telangana High Court also warned the state government not to force students to join physical classes.

“Do not take action against students who do not attend live classes," the HC said.

The Telangana government had earlier ordered all educational institutions to reopen from September 1, 2021 following COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on the impact of the closure of educational institutions, Telangana's Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken the decision to reopen educational institutions in the state.

However, during the meeting, objections were raised over concerns that many children were not yet vaccinated and there was a threat of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

