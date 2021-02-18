हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

Telangana lawyer couple murder: 3 accused arrested, black Brezza car used in crime seized

The three accused arrested by the police are Kunta Srinivas, Chiranjeevi and Kumar. According to police, the lawyer couple had some feud with Kunta Srinivas regarding a temple construction as they all hailed from the same village. The black Brezza car used in the crime has been seized.

Local lawyers protest after the shocking broad daylight murder, demand justice for victims

Hyderabad: The Ramagundam police in Telangana has arrested three accused in connection with a lawyer couple's murder. Lawyer couple - Gattu Waman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani - were brutally hacked to death on a highway in full public view on Wednesday near a petrol bunk on the main road of Kalvacharla v/o Ramagiri zone in Godavarikhani sub-division of Peddapalli district under Ramagundam Commissionerate.  

The deceased - Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagmani - who hailed from Hyderabad attended a function at the court in Manthani and were returning when they were waylaid and hacked to death. 

The three accused arrested by the police are Kunta Srinivas, Chiranjeevi and Kumar. According to police, the lawyer couple had some feud with Kunta Srinivas regarding a temple construction as they all hailed from the same village.

As per the complaint of Gattu Kishan Rao, deceased Waman Rao's father, crime no.  21/2021 U / s 302, 341,120-B r / w 34 IPC, an FIR was issued. 

The police task force sent some of its men to check on the information that the accused were in the Wankidi Chandrapur area on the Telangana-Maharashtra border. While they were travelling in a black Brezza car, the police task force intercepted them, arrested them and produced them before the investigating officer ACP Godavarikhani. 

