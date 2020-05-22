Telangana' s IT exports grows 18% at Rs 1.28 lakh cr in FY'20, twice the national average

HYDERABAD: Continuing its impressive performance in the Information Technology sector, Telangana clocked over Rs 1.28 lakh crore IT exports during 2019-20, a growth of nearly 18 per cent over the previous year.

The state recorded IT exports of Rs 1,28,807 crore, an increase of 17.93 per cent over 2018-19. The growth rate is more than double the national average of 8.09 per cent and more than two-and-a-half times the rest of the nation`s average of 6.92 per cent.

The share of Telangana`s IT exports from India went up from 10.61 per cent to 11.58 per cent.

The number of jobs in the IT sector in the state went up from 5,43,033 to 5,82,126, a growth of 7.20 per cent compared to national average of 4.93 per cent or rest of the nation`s average of 4.59 per cent.

The data shows that the share of Telangana in IT sector employment in the country went up from 13.06 per cent to 13.34 per cent.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said he was happy to see the share of Telangana's exports going up from 10.6 per cent to 11.6 per cent.

Rao also congratulated the state IT department for impressive growth.

Hon'ble CM said, “The IT sector growth clearly indicates that Telangana is poised to be the preferred destination for IT investments in the future.” Minister for IT Sri @KTRTRS and Prl. Secretary @jayesh_ranjan today apprised CM Sri KCR on the progress of the IT sector. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 21, 2020

"This clearly indicates that Telangana is poised to be the preferred destination for IT investments in the future", he said after Minister for IT KT Rama Rao and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan presented to him IT exports and employment report for 2019-20.

CM Sri KCR congratulated IT, E&C Dept. for the impressive growth in IT exports for the year 2019-20. State’s IT exports grew at 17.93% (YoY) compared to the national average of 8.09% and rest of India’s 6.92%. Telangana's share in India’s IT exports went up to 11.6% from 10.6%. pic.twitter.com/Eih1TIyMNJ — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 21, 2020

The Chief Minister also directed the IT department to take all measures and precautions to ensure that the IT Industry functions smoothly, keeping in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rama Rao explained to the Chief Minister that despite the onset of the Covid-19 during the last quarter of 2019-2020, the export growth from Telangana managed to record 17.93 per cent growth for the full financial year.

He said the Hyderabad IT ecosystem has the agility and the resilience to overcome the effects of Covid-19. He pointed out that several investors are actively engaged in discussions with the department and very soon, there will be some announcements.

Hyderabad attracted several marquee investments during the year, including the inauguration of Amazon`s world`s largest facility at 3 million square feet and Micron`s largest R&D centre globally.

Tech Mahindra and Cyient have chosen to open their centers in the tier-2 location of Warangal. The government is also promoting the dispersion of the IT around the city with several MNCs showing interest in the eastern part of the city.

The commercial space absorption in Hyderabad during the first two quarters for year 2019-20 topped all metros in India in growth as well as in absolute terms.