Telangana

Telangana: Woman set on fire for rejecting man's proposal

The police official further informed that the accused has been nabbed.

Representational image

Warangal:  A man in Telangana`s Warangal on Wednesday allegedly set a woman on fire after she rejected his proposal.

"Today around 9 am in the morning a person by name Sai Anvesh, who is pursuing a degree in Vagdevi College in Warangal Urban, poured petrol on a woman, who is also studying in the same college, and set her ablaze after she rejected his love proposal," V Ravinder, Commissioner of Police, Warangal, told ANI.

"It is also noticed that Sai was after the woman since last few days. The victim student has been shifted to a local hospital and is in critical condition as of now and undergoing treatment," Ravinder added.

"The incident occurred in the limits of Hanmakonda police station. A case is being registered on the accused person," he added. 

