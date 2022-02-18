After Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, Raftaar quits Roadies? Know what happened

New Delhi: After Rannvijay Singha's sad exit from adventure reality show MTV Roadies which was followed by Neha Dhupia's leave from the show, rapper Raftaar has also decided to bid adieu to the show. The musician, in an interview, clarified that he had planned to quit the show even before the other judges' exit.

Additionally, the format of the show changed from a gang leaders panel to a single host show. The new host of the show is Sonu Sood who will be shooting in South Africa for the upcoming season.

Speaking about his project, he told Indian Express, "I had already said no to the season before these changes took place. I can’t talk about it but I have signed up for something else."

Interestingly, he also spoke about his next project with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said he is producing a film with the 'Sacred Games' actor.

The makers of Roadies have changed the complete format of the show which means there will be no gang-leaders or any other host this time and only Sonu will be hosting the show single-handedly.

The shoot of the latest season began in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India, reportedly.