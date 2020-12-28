हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tandav

Amazon Prime Video reveals new character posters from political drama 'Tandav'

Credit: Instagram/ @primevideoin

New Delhi: After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series 'Tandav' is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama.

The online streamer on Monday unveiled some character looks of the ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir.

 

 

The nine-episode series marks the creator and director Ali Abbas Zafar`s exciting debut in the digital streaming world.Set in the capital city of the world`s largest democracy, `Tandav` will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The series will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories from January 15.

 

TandavTandav Amazon seriesSaif Ali KhanAmazon web series
