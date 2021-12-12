Amid Taarak Mehta's Tappu aka Raj Anadkat quitting rumours, producer reacts!

New Delhi: Rumours have been rife about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat bidding goodbye to the show owing to his 'bittersweet' journey on the show, as per reports. The actor who plays Tappu on the show has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours.

However, one of the producers of the show Asit Kumarr Modi has commented on the matter and said that he is clueless about his development.

When asked about Raj's potential exit, Asit told Koimoi, "Pata nahi mujhe kuch. Nahi, mujhe nahi pata hai."

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat essays the role of Tappu on the show since 2017 after replacing Bhavya Gandhi.

Earlier, Raj was making headlines after he was rumoured to be dating his co-star Munmun Dutta. However, he had shut down the speculations and rumours in a strong social media post.

He had written, "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense."

On the work front, Raj made his acting debut in the Life Ok show 'Mari Maa' in 2011. Later, he featured in small roles in shows such as Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Mahabharat, and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan among others.