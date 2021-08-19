हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday says it hurts her when trolls target family

Chunky Pandey's daughter and actress Ananya Panday reveals it upsets her when trolls attack her family members.

Ananya Panday says it hurts her when trolls target family
File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday said that even though she takes social media trolls with a pinch of salt (and in fact considers them to be her fans too), it really hurts her when her family gets trolled.

Panday was most recently trolled for her comments on the Korean boy band, BTS. In 2019, she launched the 'Be Positive' initiative against social media bullying.

Appearing in the chat show 'Pinch Season 2' by Arbaaz Khan, Panday said, "If people troll me, I take it in a positive way, but it upsets me when they start saying things about my mom, dad and even my little sister. I don't hate my haters; in fact, I feel they are my biggest fans because they are constantly checking on me."

Panday, who'll be seen next in the action film 'Khaali Peeli' with Ishaan Khatter, said, "I have always felt that the answer to hate should be love. I started 'So Positive' so that people who have no one to talk to, can reach out to someone. Always talk to someone you trust. It can be your teacher, parents, or the cyber police."

